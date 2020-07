Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable and clean rental home. Galley style kitchen with breakfast area and formal dining. Move in ready. Large backyard. Great location and convenient to the ballpark, Six Flags and much more! Comes with refrigerator. Online application required. Two pets allowed, they must be under 20 lbs.