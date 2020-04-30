2225 Park Hill Dr

Amenities

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Arlington is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways.perfect for entertaining with 2 dining and 2 living areas and pool with slide. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=ApFhHDAtYb&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent Specialized Property Management #375514 469-754-8195