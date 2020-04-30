All apartments in Arlington
2225 Park Hill Dr
2225 Park Hill Dr

2225 Park Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2225 Park Hill Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Arlington is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways.perfect for entertaining with 2 dining and 2 living areas and pool with slide. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=ApFhHDAtYb&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent Specialized Property Management #375514 469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Park Hill Dr have any available units?
2225 Park Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2225 Park Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Park Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Park Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2225 Park Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2225 Park Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 2225 Park Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2225 Park Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 Park Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Park Hill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2225 Park Hill Dr has a pool.
Does 2225 Park Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 2225 Park Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Park Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 Park Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 Park Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2225 Park Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

