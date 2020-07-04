2222 Mainsail Ln

Amenities
Mainsail Lane House - Property Id: 172578
Beautiful Mansfield ISD property for rent! Let me list some major benefits for you:
- Mansfield ISD
- 3 Minutes from TCC Southeast Campus
- Less than a mile from major grocery and hardware chains
- Within 10 minutes of IKEA!
- Huge, beautiful backyard
- Huge rooms!
- Awesome gameroom upstairs
- Master downstairs and 4 beds up!
- Near UTA and AT&T Stadium!
- Much, Much more!
Rent it before it goes away!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/172578p
Property Id 172578
(RLNE5276629)