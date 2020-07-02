All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2214 Wembley Downs Drive

2214 Wembley Downs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2214 Wembley Downs Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Turf Club Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home is eligible for December 2018 Rent concession. Move by December 20, 2018 and receive $500 off January 2019 rent,so apply today.

Optional Amenities and fees:
Washer & Dryer,
Pet-friendly - breed restrictions apply,
Smart Lock feature
- Ask for details
*Pet Policy: There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet and a $20 per month pet rent, per pet, with a maximum of 3 pets per household. Current breed restrictions include Doberman, Rottweiler, Chow, Pit bull or any combination of these breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Wembley Downs Drive have any available units?
2214 Wembley Downs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 Wembley Downs Drive have?
Some of 2214 Wembley Downs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 Wembley Downs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Wembley Downs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Wembley Downs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 Wembley Downs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2214 Wembley Downs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2214 Wembley Downs Drive offers parking.
Does 2214 Wembley Downs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2214 Wembley Downs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Wembley Downs Drive have a pool?
No, 2214 Wembley Downs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Wembley Downs Drive have accessible units?
No, 2214 Wembley Downs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Wembley Downs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 Wembley Downs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

