2214 Lavon Creek

2214 Lavon Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2214 Lavon Creek Lane, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful North Arlinton home - This is a very spacious home with a wood burning fireplace. The livingroom is a step down living.The bedrooms in this home are really nice and roomy.. The master offers a sitting room in the bedroom

Each adult must apply separately at 45 each. We requre each application to include a current ID and 30 days worth of pay stubs. All deposits are due within 48 hours of approval.. The 1st full month's rent and the $250 administrative fee are due to receive keys.

(RLNE5700203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Lavon Creek have any available units?
2214 Lavon Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2214 Lavon Creek currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Lavon Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Lavon Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 Lavon Creek is pet friendly.
Does 2214 Lavon Creek offer parking?
No, 2214 Lavon Creek does not offer parking.
Does 2214 Lavon Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 Lavon Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Lavon Creek have a pool?
No, 2214 Lavon Creek does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Lavon Creek have accessible units?
No, 2214 Lavon Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Lavon Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 Lavon Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2214 Lavon Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 2214 Lavon Creek does not have units with air conditioning.

