Arlington, TX
2213 Brigadoon Court
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:19 PM

2213 Brigadoon Court

2213 Brigadoon Court · No Longer Available
Location

2213 Brigadoon Court, Arlington, TX 76013
Dalworthington Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated and move in ready. have you been looking for a great condo with lots of space then look no further. This is clean vacant and move in ready. All application must be done online thru the agent website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Brigadoon Court have any available units?
2213 Brigadoon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 Brigadoon Court have?
Some of 2213 Brigadoon Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Brigadoon Court currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Brigadoon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Brigadoon Court pet-friendly?
No, 2213 Brigadoon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2213 Brigadoon Court offer parking?
Yes, 2213 Brigadoon Court offers parking.
Does 2213 Brigadoon Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2213 Brigadoon Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Brigadoon Court have a pool?
No, 2213 Brigadoon Court does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Brigadoon Court have accessible units?
No, 2213 Brigadoon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Brigadoon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 Brigadoon Court has units with dishwashers.

