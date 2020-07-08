Updated and move in ready. have you been looking for a great condo with lots of space then look no further. This is clean vacant and move in ready. All application must be done online thru the agent website
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2213 Brigadoon Court have any available units?
2213 Brigadoon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 Brigadoon Court have?
Some of 2213 Brigadoon Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Brigadoon Court currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Brigadoon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.