Arlington, TX
2210 Reever Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:38 AM

2210 Reever Street

2210 Reever Street · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Reever Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this gorgeous 2 story home with ample room for entertaining. The beautifully updated galley style kitchen offers a modern design with granite counter-tops, subway tile back-splash, bright white cabinetry and gas cook-top. You'll love hosting family dinners in the dining room with unlimited space for guests to gather around a large table. A wrought iron spindle staircase leads you upstairs where you'll find a spacious master bedroom for relaxing. Enjoy the Texas sized backyard with plenty of grass for playing. Excellent location within walking distance to Thornton Elementary school, and nearby Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium. Don't miss this truly move-in ready home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Reever Street have any available units?
2210 Reever Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Reever Street have?
Some of 2210 Reever Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Reever Street currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Reever Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Reever Street pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Reever Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2210 Reever Street offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Reever Street offers parking.
Does 2210 Reever Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Reever Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Reever Street have a pool?
No, 2210 Reever Street does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Reever Street have accessible units?
No, 2210 Reever Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Reever Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Reever Street has units with dishwashers.

