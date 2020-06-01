2210 Reever Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this gorgeous 2 story home with ample room for entertaining. The beautifully updated galley style kitchen offers a modern design with granite counter-tops, subway tile back-splash, bright white cabinetry and gas cook-top. You'll love hosting family dinners in the dining room with unlimited space for guests to gather around a large table. A wrought iron spindle staircase leads you upstairs where you'll find a spacious master bedroom for relaxing. Enjoy the Texas sized backyard with plenty of grass for playing. Excellent location within walking distance to Thornton Elementary school, and nearby Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium. Don't miss this truly move-in ready home!