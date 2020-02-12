2207 Pennington Drive

Amenities

Home sweet home!! Beautifully renovated one story charmer with 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath, formal living & dining with a dry bar, cozy family room and spacious breakfast area, and modern kitchen. Fresh paint, new flooring & carpet, granite, new backsplash, fixtures, etc. This house has it all! One of the largest plan in the neighborhood, large yard, perfect for large families & entertaining. Conveniently located to I-20 and 360, minutes away from the Highlands Shopping Center, The Parks Mall, Grand Prairie Outlets & restaurants. Come see this beauty today!