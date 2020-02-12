All apartments in Arlington
2207 Pennington Drive
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:40 PM

2207 Pennington Drive

2207 Pennington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2207 Pennington Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home sweet home!! Beautifully renovated one story charmer with 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath, formal living & dining with a dry bar, cozy family room and spacious breakfast area, and modern kitchen. Fresh paint, new flooring & carpet, granite, new backsplash, fixtures, etc. This house has it all! One of the largest plan in the neighborhood, large yard, perfect for large families & entertaining. Conveniently located to I-20 and 360, minutes away from the Highlands Shopping Center, The Parks Mall, Grand Prairie Outlets & restaurants. Come see this beauty today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Pennington Drive have any available units?
2207 Pennington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 Pennington Drive have?
Some of 2207 Pennington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Pennington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Pennington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Pennington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2207 Pennington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2207 Pennington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2207 Pennington Drive offers parking.
Does 2207 Pennington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Pennington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Pennington Drive have a pool?
No, 2207 Pennington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Pennington Drive have accessible units?
No, 2207 Pennington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Pennington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 Pennington Drive has units with dishwashers.

