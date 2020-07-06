This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Arlington has been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants. Easy access to major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2207 Lavon Creek Ln have any available units?
2207 Lavon Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 Lavon Creek Ln have?
Some of 2207 Lavon Creek Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Lavon Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Lavon Creek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Lavon Creek Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 Lavon Creek Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2207 Lavon Creek Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2207 Lavon Creek Ln offers parking.
Does 2207 Lavon Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Lavon Creek Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Lavon Creek Ln have a pool?
No, 2207 Lavon Creek Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Lavon Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 2207 Lavon Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Lavon Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 Lavon Creek Ln has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)