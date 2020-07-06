All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2207 Lavon Creek Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2207 Lavon Creek Ln
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:37 AM

2207 Lavon Creek Ln

2207 Lavon Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2207 Lavon Creek Lane, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Arlington has been completely renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. Conveniently located close to shopping and a variety of restaurants. Easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Lavon Creek Ln have any available units?
2207 Lavon Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 Lavon Creek Ln have?
Some of 2207 Lavon Creek Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Lavon Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Lavon Creek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Lavon Creek Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 Lavon Creek Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2207 Lavon Creek Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2207 Lavon Creek Ln offers parking.
Does 2207 Lavon Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Lavon Creek Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Lavon Creek Ln have a pool?
No, 2207 Lavon Creek Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Lavon Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 2207 Lavon Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Lavon Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 Lavon Creek Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center