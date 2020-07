Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nestled Among Huge Shade Trees, This Darling 4 Bedroom Home Features Wood And Tile Floors Throughout. Kitchen Has Large Pantry And Updated Cabinets. New Tenants Will Enjoy Large Backyard With Brick Patio, Recently Built Storage Building, And Plenty Of Play Space Left Over. Extras Include Radiant Barrier In Attic For Extra Energy Efficiency And Extra Parking In Front. Be Sure To See This One! No Aggressive breeds of dogs