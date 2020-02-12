2110 Valleywood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher walk in closets playground fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities playground

Nice unit with fresh paint and flooring replaced. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Split bedrooms with baths. Master bath has dual sinks and walk-in closet. Plenty of counter and cabinet space in kitchen. Full size washer & dryer connections. New wood fence in back. property backs up to Rush Creek linear park with walking paths and play grounds nearby. Agents see Rental Criteria in MLS Media for instructions. No dogs over 20 lbs.