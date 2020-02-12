2110 Valleywood Drive

Nice unit with fresh paint and flooring replaced. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Split bedrooms with baths. Master bath has dual sinks and walk-in closet. Plenty of counter and cabinet space in kitchen. Full size washer & dryer connections. New wood fence in back. property backs up to Rush Creek linear park with walking paths and play grounds nearby. Agents see Rental Criteria in MLS Media for instructions. No dogs over 20 lbs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
