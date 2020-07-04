All apartments in Arlington
211 Wooded Glen Court

211 Wooded Glen Ct
Location

211 Wooded Glen Ct, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wow! Beautiful townhome with no HOA dues! Ideal floorplan with master downstairs and secondary bedrooms and loft living area upstairs. Gorgeous curved staircase with iron spindles. Kitchen has granite counter tops and overlooks the living and dining areas. Two car garage and spacious backyard with nice fence. One of the bigger lots in the group of townhomes. Conveniently located close to the Abram Street Rebuild, UTA, Downtown Arlington and new breweries. Pets approval and fees will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Wooded Glen Court have any available units?
211 Wooded Glen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Wooded Glen Court have?
Some of 211 Wooded Glen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Wooded Glen Court currently offering any rent specials?
211 Wooded Glen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Wooded Glen Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Wooded Glen Court is pet friendly.
Does 211 Wooded Glen Court offer parking?
Yes, 211 Wooded Glen Court offers parking.
Does 211 Wooded Glen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Wooded Glen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Wooded Glen Court have a pool?
No, 211 Wooded Glen Court does not have a pool.
Does 211 Wooded Glen Court have accessible units?
No, 211 Wooded Glen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Wooded Glen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Wooded Glen Court has units with dishwashers.

