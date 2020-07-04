211 Wooded Glen Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wow! Beautiful townhome with no HOA dues! Ideal floorplan with master downstairs and secondary bedrooms and loft living area upstairs. Gorgeous curved staircase with iron spindles. Kitchen has granite counter tops and overlooks the living and dining areas. Two car garage and spacious backyard with nice fence. One of the bigger lots in the group of townhomes. Conveniently located close to the Abram Street Rebuild, UTA, Downtown Arlington and new breweries. Pets approval and fees will be determined on a case-by-case basis.