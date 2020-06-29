All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 211 Crestview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
211 Crestview Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:12 AM

211 Crestview Drive

211 Crestview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

211 Crestview Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This beautiful updated corner lot with open concept, with 4 bedrooms, two living areas. One of these living areas could be used for a game room. This beauty has granite counter tops, glass-tile backsplash and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Crestview Drive have any available units?
211 Crestview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Crestview Drive have?
Some of 211 Crestview Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Crestview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
211 Crestview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Crestview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 211 Crestview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 211 Crestview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 211 Crestview Drive offers parking.
Does 211 Crestview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Crestview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Crestview Drive have a pool?
No, 211 Crestview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 211 Crestview Drive have accessible units?
No, 211 Crestview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Crestview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Crestview Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center