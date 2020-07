Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location Close to shopping and restaurants.

Nice corner lot 4 bedroom home with sunroom.

Garage was converted and now provides the 4 th bedroom and a den.

If you need space this home has it.

Come see it today! Pets on a case by case base. No aggressive breeds, dogs must be 40lbs or smaller.