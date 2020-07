Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

1 block off campus of UTA. Home is off UTA BLVD and Hancock. Home has been updated inside and is clean and ready for a new tenant. 3 bedrooms and 1 bath in main home area, and with a private studio apartment, w kitchen and bath. Washer and dryer are included in the main area. All of the home is on the same utilities so must be rented all together. Great for Students or family with a grown child or mother in law. 2 refrigerators are included.