All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2021 Oakwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2021 Oakwood Lane
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:29 AM

2021 Oakwood Lane

2021 Oakwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2021 Oakwood Lane, Arlington, TX 76012
Randol Mill

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great location! - This beautiful duplex has a two car garage & a nice yard with lots of trees. The kitchen comes with stove & dishwasher . You would need your own Refrigerator. This living & formal dining are very opened,. There is a fireplace within the living. Bathroom is in the hall * the master has its own.

To apply please have each adult click on the apply now separately at 45 each. Each application must include a current ID and 30 days worth of pay stubs. This can be uploaded on the application.

(RLNE3594947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Oakwood Lane have any available units?
2021 Oakwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 Oakwood Lane have?
Some of 2021 Oakwood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Oakwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Oakwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Oakwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 Oakwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2021 Oakwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Oakwood Lane offers parking.
Does 2021 Oakwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Oakwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Oakwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2021 Oakwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Oakwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2021 Oakwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Oakwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 Oakwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center