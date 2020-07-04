2013 Bay Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great 3-2-2 with POOL in Arlington! Large open layout, gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pretty wood laminate flooring, spacious rooms and so much more! Large family room has high ceilings and a lovely marble tiled fireplace. Family room opens to the dining area and kitchen with a center island, gas stove and glass cabinetry for decorative storage. Master suite has pool access and a private bath with separate shower and soaking tub. Backyard features an in ground dive pool and open patio. Walk-in closets, bay windows, French doors, sprinkler system and more located on a mature lot with beautiful landscaping and trees. *Pool service included*