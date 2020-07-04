All apartments in Arlington
2013 Bay Oaks Drive
2013 Bay Oaks Drive

2013 Bay Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Bay Oaks Drive, Arlington, TX 76012
Randol Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great 3-2-2 with POOL in Arlington! Large open layout, gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pretty wood laminate flooring, spacious rooms and so much more! Large family room has high ceilings and a lovely marble tiled fireplace. Family room opens to the dining area and kitchen with a center island, gas stove and glass cabinetry for decorative storage. Master suite has pool access and a private bath with separate shower and soaking tub. Backyard features an in ground dive pool and open patio. Walk-in closets, bay windows, French doors, sprinkler system and more located on a mature lot with beautiful landscaping and trees. *Pool service included*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Bay Oaks Drive have any available units?
2013 Bay Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 Bay Oaks Drive have?
Some of 2013 Bay Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Bay Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Bay Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Bay Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Bay Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2013 Bay Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Bay Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 2013 Bay Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Bay Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Bay Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2013 Bay Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 2013 Bay Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 2013 Bay Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Bay Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 Bay Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

