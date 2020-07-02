All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
201 Blair Lane
Last updated July 25 2019 at 3:59 AM

201 Blair Lane

201 Blair Lane · No Longer Available
Location

201 Blair Lane, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly remodeled home ready for move in offering a separate living room, new flooring (vinyl and tile,) paint throughout. NEW KITCHEN with beautiful countertops, and appliances. NEW MASTER BATHROOM with tile flooring, shower with tub, vanity with mirror, and separate master closet. NEW GUEST BATHROOM with tile flooring, shower with tub. One small pet. Prospect responsible for verifying property information, utilities, and schools. Credit application for the owner to see if you qualify for the rental Please ask for the link.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Blair Lane have any available units?
201 Blair Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Blair Lane have?
Some of 201 Blair Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Blair Lane currently offering any rent specials?
201 Blair Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Blair Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Blair Lane is pet friendly.
Does 201 Blair Lane offer parking?
Yes, 201 Blair Lane offers parking.
Does 201 Blair Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Blair Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Blair Lane have a pool?
No, 201 Blair Lane does not have a pool.
Does 201 Blair Lane have accessible units?
No, 201 Blair Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Blair Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Blair Lane has units with dishwashers.

