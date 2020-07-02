201 Blair Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly remodeled home ready for move in offering a separate living room, new flooring (vinyl and tile,) paint throughout. NEW KITCHEN with beautiful countertops, and appliances. NEW MASTER BATHROOM with tile flooring, shower with tub, vanity with mirror, and separate master closet. NEW GUEST BATHROOM with tile flooring, shower with tub. One small pet. Prospect responsible for verifying property information, utilities, and schools. Credit application for the owner to see if you qualify for the rental Please ask for the link.