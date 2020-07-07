All apartments in Arlington
2006 Westkendal Lane

Location

2006 Westkendal Lane, Arlington, TX 76015
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
The property is so cozy with small balcony in master bedroom; it is too great to tenants can take a fresh air on morning with coffee or enjoy quiet place at night. Back yard is a small romantic garden with some trees and flowers. SWIMMING POOL, PARK, CLUBHOUSE, and TENNIS COURTS. A gate key and ID patches are required to access pools and tennis court. ONLY 5 minutes to CALIFORNIA LANE PARK. 5 minutes to HIGHLAND and PARKS MALL. 5 minutes to WALMART AND TARGET. it is closed to Cooper Street with a lot of restaurants. YARD CARE IS FREE FOR TENANT. FREE HOA. Accept SECTION 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Westkendal Lane have any available units?
2006 Westkendal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2006 Westkendal Lane have?
Some of 2006 Westkendal Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 Westkendal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Westkendal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Westkendal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2006 Westkendal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2006 Westkendal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2006 Westkendal Lane offers parking.
Does 2006 Westkendal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 Westkendal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Westkendal Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2006 Westkendal Lane has a pool.
Does 2006 Westkendal Lane have accessible units?
No, 2006 Westkendal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Westkendal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2006 Westkendal Lane has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

