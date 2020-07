Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool sauna tennis court

Ask about our NO Security Deposit Option for Well Qualified Applicants. Spacious one bedroom, one bath condo in the quiet Cloisters gated community. This home is convenient to freeways, shopping, and lots of dining. Quick drive to Globe Life Park, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor and AT&T Stadium. The HOA amenities include pools, tennis courts, a clubhouse, exercise equipment, and a sauna. Assigned parking is in front of the unit.