Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2000 Chalice Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2000 Chalice Dr.
2000 Chalice Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2000 Chalice Road, Arlington, TX 76014
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4657144)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2000 Chalice Dr. have any available units?
2000 Chalice Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 2000 Chalice Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Chalice Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Chalice Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 Chalice Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2000 Chalice Dr. offer parking?
No, 2000 Chalice Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Chalice Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Chalice Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Chalice Dr. have a pool?
No, 2000 Chalice Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Chalice Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2000 Chalice Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Chalice Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Chalice Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Chalice Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Chalice Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
