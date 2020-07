Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Just refurbished and painted inside. Ready for immediate move in. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, Wood look allure flooring just installed trough out , no carpet anywhere. Nice size living room with fireplace. Formal dining room could be office, split bedrooms. Eat in kitchen with breakfast room. Extra parking for boat or RV on side of driveway. Fenced back yard with covered patio.