1916 Victoria Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1916 Victoria Drive

Location

1916 Victoria Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Fantastic home in a fantastic neighborhood! This cozy three bedroom, two bathroom home is located within walking distance of schools including Butler Elementary, Shackelford Junior High and Lamar High School. The property offers a great floor plan, beautiful stone gas fireplace, large living spaces, luxury vinyl floors, amazing screened-in patio room, backyard fire pit area, two car garage and much more! The home is also conveniently located close to I-30 with easy access to Dallas, Fort Worth, Six Flags Amusement Park, Hurricane Harbor Water Park and both stadiums (Cowboys and Rangers). It's the perfect place to call home, in the perfect location, at the perfect price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Victoria Drive have any available units?
1916 Victoria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 Victoria Drive have?
Some of 1916 Victoria Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Victoria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Victoria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Victoria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1916 Victoria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1916 Victoria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Victoria Drive offers parking.
Does 1916 Victoria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Victoria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Victoria Drive have a pool?
No, 1916 Victoria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Victoria Drive have accessible units?
No, 1916 Victoria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Victoria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Victoria Drive has units with dishwashers.

