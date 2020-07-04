1916 Victoria Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Fantastic home in a fantastic neighborhood! This cozy three bedroom, two bathroom home is located within walking distance of schools including Butler Elementary, Shackelford Junior High and Lamar High School. The property offers a great floor plan, beautiful stone gas fireplace, large living spaces, luxury vinyl floors, amazing screened-in patio room, backyard fire pit area, two car garage and much more! The home is also conveniently located close to I-30 with easy access to Dallas, Fort Worth, Six Flags Amusement Park, Hurricane Harbor Water Park and both stadiums (Cowboys and Rangers). It's the perfect place to call home, in the perfect location, at the perfect price!