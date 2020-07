1914 Lennox Ln

Amenities

pet friendly hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL HOME LOCATED IN WELL DESIRED COMMUNITY IS NOW AVAILABLE. ALL 4 BEDROOMS ARE OF NICE SIZE. KITCHEN IS OPEN TO LIVING WHICH MAKES THIS IDEA FOR ENTERTAINING FAMILY AND FRIENDS. MASTER SUITE HAS IT OWN SPA LIKE BATHROOM FIT FOR A KING OR QUEEN. FLOOR PLAN OF THE HOME IS VERY SPACIOUS AND WILL FIT MOST NEEDS. HOME WAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED, YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.



Rental Terms



Rent: $1,695

Application Fee: $60

Security Deposit: $1,695

Available Now



Pet Policy



Cats not allowed

Small dogs allowed