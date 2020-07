Amenities

dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities

A charming 3BD-2BA-2GA home located in Arlington on a wooded lot. Cozy living area with valuted ceiling, galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.



Large fenced in yard, great for entertaining family and friends.



Easy access to Hwy 360, I-20 and I-30,close to The Parks of Arlington Mall, parks and within walking distance to schools. Arlington ISD