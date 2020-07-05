1906 San Saba Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with over 2000 sqft. Real hardwood flooring in 2 bedroom and the formal dining room, tile in kitchen, hallways and den. Kitchen features slate tile flooring, a dining area, and lots of counter and cabinet space. Master suite features 2 walk in closets and a linen closet. Backyard features a large covered patio and lots of space to entertain. Washer, dryer and fridge included. Conveniently located just minutes from major highways and a short commute to Downtown Dallas or Downtown Fort Worth. Near dining, shopping, entertainment and night life.