1906 San Saba Lane
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:30 AM

1906 San Saba Lane

1906 San Saba Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1906 San Saba Lane, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with over 2000 sqft. Real hardwood flooring in 2 bedroom and the formal dining room, tile in kitchen, hallways and den. Kitchen features slate tile flooring, a dining area, and lots of counter and cabinet space. Master suite features 2 walk in closets and a linen closet. Backyard features a large covered patio and lots of space to entertain. Washer, dryer and fridge included. Conveniently located just minutes from major highways and a short commute to Downtown Dallas or Downtown Fort Worth. Near dining, shopping, entertainment and night life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 San Saba Lane have any available units?
1906 San Saba Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 San Saba Lane have?
Some of 1906 San Saba Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 San Saba Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1906 San Saba Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 San Saba Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1906 San Saba Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1906 San Saba Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1906 San Saba Lane offers parking.
Does 1906 San Saba Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 San Saba Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 San Saba Lane have a pool?
No, 1906 San Saba Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1906 San Saba Lane have accessible units?
No, 1906 San Saba Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 San Saba Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 San Saba Lane has units with dishwashers.

