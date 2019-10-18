1905 San Saba Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Simply beautifully updated home with a touch of contemporary charm. The spacious kitchen opens to the main family room and boasts of quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and the matching fridge stays! Off of the dining area is a wonderful 2nd living or use as a game room. Wait to you see the exquisite master bath with 2 sinks, an updated shower and more. The location is literally minutes away from major freeways, Hurrican Harbour, Six Flags, Ranger & Cowboy stadiums and plenty of shopping & eating places!