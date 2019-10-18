All apartments in Arlington
1905 San Saba Lane

1905 San Saba Lane
Location

1905 San Saba Lane, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Simply beautifully updated home with a touch of contemporary charm. The spacious kitchen opens to the main family room and boasts of quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and the matching fridge stays! Off of the dining area is a wonderful 2nd living or use as a game room. Wait to you see the exquisite master bath with 2 sinks, an updated shower and more. The location is literally minutes away from major freeways, Hurrican Harbour, Six Flags, Ranger & Cowboy stadiums and plenty of shopping & eating places!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 San Saba Lane have any available units?
1905 San Saba Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 San Saba Lane have?
Some of 1905 San Saba Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 San Saba Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1905 San Saba Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 San Saba Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1905 San Saba Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1905 San Saba Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1905 San Saba Lane offers parking.
Does 1905 San Saba Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 San Saba Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 San Saba Lane have a pool?
No, 1905 San Saba Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1905 San Saba Lane have accessible units?
No, 1905 San Saba Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 San Saba Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 San Saba Lane has units with dishwashers.

