1904 Avalon Lane
1904 Avalon Lane

Location

1904 Avalon Lane, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely spacious house with almost 2000 sq feet of living space. House has two living areas and dinning. Many updates such as new flooring, new dishwasher and drop in electric stove top oven. Fresh coat of paint on the exterior and interior. Granite counter tops in kitchen and hallway bathroom. New carpet in master bedroom , master bathroom offers his and her closet with double vanities. Spacious bedroom two and three with walk in closets. Enclosed storage room just off kitchen.House is located in a dead in street, with a quite neighborhood. Not accepting pet or housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Avalon Lane have any available units?
1904 Avalon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Avalon Lane have?
Some of 1904 Avalon Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Avalon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Avalon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Avalon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 Avalon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1904 Avalon Lane offer parking?
No, 1904 Avalon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1904 Avalon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Avalon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Avalon Lane have a pool?
No, 1904 Avalon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Avalon Lane have accessible units?
No, 1904 Avalon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Avalon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 Avalon Lane has units with dishwashers.

