1904 Avalon Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely spacious house with almost 2000 sq feet of living space. House has two living areas and dinning. Many updates such as new flooring, new dishwasher and drop in electric stove top oven. Fresh coat of paint on the exterior and interior. Granite counter tops in kitchen and hallway bathroom. New carpet in master bedroom , master bathroom offers his and her closet with double vanities. Spacious bedroom two and three with walk in closets. Enclosed storage room just off kitchen.House is located in a dead in street, with a quite neighborhood. Not accepting pet or housing vouchers.