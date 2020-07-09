Very nice well maintenance Home and super clean with new flooring. Recently remodeled with new paint with second refrigerator in garage. Must see to appreciate. No pets to keep cleanliness for tenants. Located in quite neighborhood with city parks nearby. House located in middle of DFW next to TCC Southeast campus in Arlington with nearby freeways I-20 and I-360.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1823 Lost Crossing Trail have any available units?
1823 Lost Crossing Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 Lost Crossing Trail have?
Some of 1823 Lost Crossing Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 Lost Crossing Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Lost Crossing Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.