1823 Lost Crossing Trail

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice well maintenance Home and super clean with new flooring. Recently remodeled with new paint with second refrigerator in garage. Must see to appreciate. No pets to keep cleanliness for tenants. Located in

quite neighborhood with city parks nearby. House located in middle of DFW next to TCC Southeast campus in

Arlington with nearby freeways I-20 and I-360.