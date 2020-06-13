1812 Elmhurst Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home for Lease in Arlington - 2128 Sq. Ft - Huge 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home for lease in Arlington. 2128 Sq. Ft. Spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, double oven, microwave, and electric cooktop. Hardwood floors. Upgraded bathrooms. Two car garage with door opener. Covered patio. Large backyard with mature trees. Formal Living and Dining.



VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent



SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent



READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.



UTILITIES: You pay for Electricity, water, gas and trash pickup.



(RLNE5295703)