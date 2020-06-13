1812 Elmhurst Dr

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home for Lease in Arlington - 2128 Sq. Ft - Huge 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home for lease in Arlington. 2128 Sq. Ft. Spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, double oven, microwave, and electric cooktop. Hardwood floors. Upgraded bathrooms. Two car garage with door opener. Covered patio. Large backyard with mature trees. Formal Living and Dining.
UTILITIES: You pay for Electricity, water, gas and trash pickup.
