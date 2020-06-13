All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1812 Elmhurst Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1812 Elmhurst Dr
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:32 PM

1812 Elmhurst Dr

1812 Elmhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1812 Elmhurst Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home for Lease in Arlington - 2128 Sq. Ft - Huge 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home for lease in Arlington. 2128 Sq. Ft. Spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, double oven, microwave, and electric cooktop. Hardwood floors. Upgraded bathrooms. Two car garage with door opener. Covered patio. Large backyard with mature trees. Formal Living and Dining.

VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

UTILITIES: You pay for Electricity, water, gas and trash pickup.

(RLNE5295703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Elmhurst Dr have any available units?
1812 Elmhurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 Elmhurst Dr have?
Some of 1812 Elmhurst Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Elmhurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Elmhurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Elmhurst Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 Elmhurst Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1812 Elmhurst Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1812 Elmhurst Dr offers parking.
Does 1812 Elmhurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Elmhurst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Elmhurst Dr have a pool?
No, 1812 Elmhurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Elmhurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 1812 Elmhurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Elmhurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 Elmhurst Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center