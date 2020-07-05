All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1734 Ascension Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1734 Ascension Point Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

1734 Ascension Point Drive

1734 Accession Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1734 Accession Point Drive, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
This stunning 2/1 is nestled in the back of Ascension Point Condominiums, backing up to a gorgeous, heavily wooded green belt. The enter rear wall of this condo is a wall of windows which opens the condo up to the amazing views. With oversized patios off of both the living area and the master bedroom, this condo is perfect to enjoy the outdoors. The living room is complete with a fireplace and opens up to both the dining room and the kitchen. In the kitchen you will find granite countertops, a stainless steel under-mount sink, and black appliances. Full size washer and dryer connections in the laundry closet opposite the kitchen. The custom bathroom is a showstopper! Complete with granite countertops, dual sink vanity, and a humongous dual head walk in shower. Two people can easily shower at one time!
Ascension Point Condominiums features: "From our beautiful pool with heated spa, fitness center, picnic retreat, laundry room, controlled access entry..., you'll find easy living with endless conveniences. We love your pets so be sure to bring your furry friends." Credit - https://www.ascensionpointcondos.com/. This condo is managed by Frontline Property Management and not the on site management office.
All community photos credited to https://www.ascensionpointcondos.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 Ascension Point Drive have any available units?
1734 Ascension Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1734 Ascension Point Drive have?
Some of 1734 Ascension Point Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 Ascension Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1734 Ascension Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 Ascension Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1734 Ascension Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1734 Ascension Point Drive offer parking?
No, 1734 Ascension Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1734 Ascension Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1734 Ascension Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 Ascension Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1734 Ascension Point Drive has a pool.
Does 1734 Ascension Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 1734 Ascension Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 Ascension Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1734 Ascension Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center