1734 Ascension Point Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry pool hot tub

This stunning 2/1 is nestled in the back of Ascension Point Condominiums, backing up to a gorgeous, heavily wooded green belt. The enter rear wall of this condo is a wall of windows which opens the condo up to the amazing views. With oversized patios off of both the living area and the master bedroom, this condo is perfect to enjoy the outdoors. The living room is complete with a fireplace and opens up to both the dining room and the kitchen. In the kitchen you will find granite countertops, a stainless steel under-mount sink, and black appliances. Full size washer and dryer connections in the laundry closet opposite the kitchen. The custom bathroom is a showstopper! Complete with granite countertops, dual sink vanity, and a humongous dual head walk in shower. Two people can easily shower at one time!

Ascension Point Condominiums features: "From our beautiful pool with heated spa, fitness center, picnic retreat, laundry room, controlled access entry..., you'll find easy living with endless conveniences. We love your pets so be sure to bring your furry friends." Credit - https://www.ascensionpointcondos.com/. This condo is managed by Frontline Property Management and not the on site management office.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.