1730 Biggs St

Amenities
Cozy Corner Home - Property Id: 81555
Rental House
4 bedroom 2 full baths
Corner house close to all Arlington has to offer. Major highways, schools, entertainment.
Recently put in cement driveway
Spacious backyard with porch
Double Livingroom with chimney
Separate dining room
We Work with credit
1450/ month
Ceramic flooring throughout the house bedrooms hardwood floors
4 cuartos 2 baos
Casa esquinera cerca de todo lo que tiene Arlington por ofrecer: escuelas, autopistas, entretenimiento.
Se acaba de poner estacionamiento con cemento.
Yarda grande con porche
Sala doble con chimenea
Comedor separado
Trabajamos con el crdito
Pisos en cermica por toda la casa y los cuartos con madera.
1450 al mes
Please feel free to call
For Spanish 682-472_1101
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81555
Property Id 81555
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4666765)