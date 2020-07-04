All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1730 Biggs St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1730 Biggs St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1730 Biggs St

1730 Biggs Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1730 Biggs Ter, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy Corner Home - Property Id: 81555

Rental House
4 bedroom 2 full baths
Corner house close to all Arlington has to offer. Major highways, schools, entertainment.
Recently put in cement driveway
Spacious backyard with porch
Double Livingroom with chimney
Separate dining room

We Work with credit
1450/ month
Ceramic flooring throughout the house bedrooms hardwood floors

4 cuartos 2 baos

Casa esquinera cerca de todo lo que tiene Arlington por ofrecer: escuelas, autopistas, entretenimiento.

Se acaba de poner estacionamiento con cemento.

Yarda grande con porche
Sala doble con chimenea

Comedor separado
Trabajamos con el crdito

Pisos en cermica por toda la casa y los cuartos con madera.

1450 al mes
Please feel free to call

For Spanish 682-472_1101
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81555
Property Id 81555

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4666765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 Biggs St have any available units?
1730 Biggs St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 Biggs St have?
Some of 1730 Biggs St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 Biggs St currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Biggs St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Biggs St pet-friendly?
No, 1730 Biggs St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1730 Biggs St offer parking?
No, 1730 Biggs St does not offer parking.
Does 1730 Biggs St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 Biggs St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Biggs St have a pool?
No, 1730 Biggs St does not have a pool.
Does 1730 Biggs St have accessible units?
No, 1730 Biggs St does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Biggs St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 Biggs St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center