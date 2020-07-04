1730 Biggs St

Amenities

Cozy Corner Home - Property Id: 81555



Rental House

4 bedroom 2 full baths

Corner house close to all Arlington has to offer. Major highways, schools, entertainment.

Recently put in cement driveway

Spacious backyard with porch

Double Livingroom with chimney

Separate dining room



We Work with credit

1450/ month

Ceramic flooring throughout the house bedrooms hardwood floors



4 cuartos 2 baos



Casa esquinera cerca de todo lo que tiene Arlington por ofrecer: escuelas, autopistas, entretenimiento.



Se acaba de poner estacionamiento con cemento.



Yarda grande con porche

Sala doble con chimenea



Comedor separado

Trabajamos con el crdito



Pisos en cermica por toda la casa y los cuartos con madera.



1450 al mes

Please feel free to call



For Spanish 682-472_1101

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81555

No Dogs Allowed



