Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled 4 bed, 2 bath home with a large backyard. This home has a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms have designer tile and designer framed mirrors. The house has all new tile in the living room, bathroom, and kitchen. The house also has a fresh coat of paint with today's trending colors and all new fixtures. Rent this one today! Lease purchase option is available for this property as well.