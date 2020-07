Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 2 Bedroom in Central Arlington.

Entire house freshly painted and looks fantastic.

This home features amazing Saltillo tile floor in the main room. Fridge, stove, dishwasher included. Washer and dryer connections in utility room.

Both bedrooms have original hardwood oak floor and have been recently refinished.

Central heat and air. One car garage with electric garage door opener. Large fenced backyard with covered patio.

Ready for immediate move in.