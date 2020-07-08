All apartments in Arlington
1718 Wild Deer Way

Location

1718 Wild Deer Way, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This South Arlington-Mansfield Schools charmer offers tidy curb appeal in a nice neighborhood with a community pool. Airy eat-in kitchen is fully stocked with stainless steel appliances, island, and breakfast bar. Master bathroom features dual sinks, soaker tub, and standing shower. Wood floors throughout. Only carpet in the bedrooms. Nice-sized grassy backyard offers covered porch, storage shed, refrigerator, and room for proper horseshoes. Accessible by 360, 287, and 20. Near Joe Pool Lake, Webb Community Park, and TCC SE Campus. Includes yard maintenance and kitchen refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 Wild Deer Way have any available units?
1718 Wild Deer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 Wild Deer Way have?
Some of 1718 Wild Deer Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 Wild Deer Way currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Wild Deer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Wild Deer Way pet-friendly?
No, 1718 Wild Deer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1718 Wild Deer Way offer parking?
No, 1718 Wild Deer Way does not offer parking.
Does 1718 Wild Deer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 Wild Deer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Wild Deer Way have a pool?
Yes, 1718 Wild Deer Way has a pool.
Does 1718 Wild Deer Way have accessible units?
No, 1718 Wild Deer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Wild Deer Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 Wild Deer Way has units with dishwashers.

