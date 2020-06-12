All apartments in Arlington
1713 Briardale Court

Location

1713 Briardale Court, Arlington, TX 76013
Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 bed with flex space that could easily be office. The backyard is AMAZING with extended patio for entertaining and relaxing on the canal. Better than your average rental! Walking distance to park & Hill Elementary, this lovely home sits on a quiet court. Covered front porch welcomes guests. Spacious living room with brick fireplace. Updated appliances including double oven & brand new refrigerator that stays. Large utility room with extra storage. Master suite has private sitting area that could be home office or nursery. Large bedrooms. Thick St Augustine grass, full sprinkler system. Launching pad for kayak or canoe. Enjoy sunsets over the water. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Briardale Court have any available units?
1713 Briardale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 Briardale Court have?
Some of 1713 Briardale Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Briardale Court currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Briardale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Briardale Court pet-friendly?
No, 1713 Briardale Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1713 Briardale Court offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Briardale Court offers parking.
Does 1713 Briardale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Briardale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Briardale Court have a pool?
No, 1713 Briardale Court does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Briardale Court have accessible units?
No, 1713 Briardale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Briardale Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 Briardale Court has units with dishwashers.

