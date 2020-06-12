1713 Briardale Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3 bed with flex space that could easily be office. The backyard is AMAZING with extended patio for entertaining and relaxing on the canal. Better than your average rental! Walking distance to park & Hill Elementary, this lovely home sits on a quiet court. Covered front porch welcomes guests. Spacious living room with brick fireplace. Updated appliances including double oven & brand new refrigerator that stays. Large utility room with extra storage. Master suite has private sitting area that could be home office or nursery. Large bedrooms. Thick St Augustine grass, full sprinkler system. Launching pad for kayak or canoe. Enjoy sunsets over the water. Must see!