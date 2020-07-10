Rent Calculator
Home
Arlington, TX
1712 Larkspur Drive
1712 Larkspur Drive
1712 Larkspur Drive
Location
1712 Larkspur Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely well cared for home in desirable established neighborhood. Very spacious with large back yard. Walking distance to Hill Elementary and Bailey Junior High.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1712 Larkspur Drive have any available units?
1712 Larkspur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1712 Larkspur Drive have?
Some of 1712 Larkspur Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1712 Larkspur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Larkspur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Larkspur Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1712 Larkspur Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1712 Larkspur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1712 Larkspur Drive offers parking.
Does 1712 Larkspur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 Larkspur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Larkspur Drive have a pool?
No, 1712 Larkspur Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1712 Larkspur Drive have accessible units?
No, 1712 Larkspur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Larkspur Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 Larkspur Drive has units with dishwashers.
