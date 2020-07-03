1707 Reever Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

NEW monthly move in concession off of the base rent of $1350 if approved on or before Jan.15th 2020. Resident shall receive a concession in rent in the amount of $55 each month during the initial 12-month lease term. This will make the effective monthly rent due of $1295.



A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Covered back patio, storage unit and a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.