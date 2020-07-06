All apartments in Arlington
1704 Baird Farm Circle
1704 Baird Farm Circle

1704 Baird Farm Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Baird Farm Circle, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$150 off 1st Month Rent! Recently Remodeled 1 Bedroom Oak Creek Condo for Lease! This condo is definitely a step in the right direction. The recent updates will certainly give you a reason to call this home. This first-floor unit features a wood-burning fireplace, new wood-vinyl flooring, granite countertops, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and a stackable washer and dryer. Perfect for the nature-loving, low maintenance, serene environment, go-getter who also desires all the must-have community features such as a sparkling pool, grilling area, and exercise facility. Owner to approve pets. Don't miss out, apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Baird Farm Circle have any available units?
1704 Baird Farm Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 Baird Farm Circle have?
Some of 1704 Baird Farm Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Baird Farm Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Baird Farm Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Baird Farm Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 Baird Farm Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1704 Baird Farm Circle offer parking?
No, 1704 Baird Farm Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1704 Baird Farm Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1704 Baird Farm Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Baird Farm Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1704 Baird Farm Circle has a pool.
Does 1704 Baird Farm Circle have accessible units?
No, 1704 Baird Farm Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Baird Farm Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 Baird Farm Circle has units with dishwashers.

