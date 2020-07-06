1704 Baird Farm Circle

Amenities
$150 off 1st Month Rent! Recently Remodeled 1 Bedroom Oak Creek Condo for Lease! This condo is definitely a step in the right direction. The recent updates will certainly give you a reason to call this home. This first-floor unit features a wood-burning fireplace, new wood-vinyl flooring, granite countertops, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and a stackable washer and dryer. Perfect for the nature-loving, low maintenance, serene environment, go-getter who also desires all the must-have community features such as a sparkling pool, grilling area, and exercise facility. Owner to approve pets. Don't miss out, apply today!