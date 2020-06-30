1702 Manchester Drive

Amenities

Home sweet home describes this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Oak Hollow! Beautifully updated with fresh paint, new window blinds & upgraded lighting. New carpet, ceramic tile & wood laminate flooring. Kitchen upgrades include brand new microwave, range-oven & dishwasher. Light, bright & open floor plan. Breakfast area has built-ins. French doors from living area to covered patio. Huge backyard with storage building. 2 garage door openers. HVAC works great! Toasty warm when it's cold & icy cool in the summer. *Bonus Amenity included* A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to deliver HVAC filters directly to the home approximately every 30 days. This can save you 5-15% on heating & cooling bills!