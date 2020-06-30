All apartments in Arlington
1702 Manchester Drive

1702 Manchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1702 Manchester Drive, Arlington, TX 76012
Sherwood Knoll

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home sweet home describes this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Oak Hollow! Beautifully updated with fresh paint, new window blinds & upgraded lighting. New carpet, ceramic tile & wood laminate flooring. Kitchen upgrades include brand new microwave, range-oven & dishwasher. Light, bright & open floor plan. Breakfast area has built-ins. French doors from living area to covered patio. Huge backyard with storage building. 2 garage door openers. HVAC works great! Toasty warm when it's cold & icy cool in the summer. *Bonus Amenity included* A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to deliver HVAC filters directly to the home approximately every 30 days. This can save you 5-15% on heating & cooling bills!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Manchester Drive have any available units?
1702 Manchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 Manchester Drive have?
Some of 1702 Manchester Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 Manchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Manchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Manchester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1702 Manchester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1702 Manchester Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1702 Manchester Drive offers parking.
Does 1702 Manchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Manchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Manchester Drive have a pool?
No, 1702 Manchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Manchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 1702 Manchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Manchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 Manchester Drive has units with dishwashers.

