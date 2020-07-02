All apartments in Arlington
1608 Wickford Drive
1608 Wickford Drive

1608 Wickford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Wickford Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A charming and move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, with a 1-car-garage in an established neighborhood is available now! This home features beautiful amenities like black appliances, a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet space which leads to breakfast nook! Home has easy access to highways and shopping! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Wickford Drive have any available units?
1608 Wickford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1608 Wickford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Wickford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Wickford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Wickford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Wickford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Wickford Drive offers parking.
Does 1608 Wickford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Wickford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Wickford Drive have a pool?
No, 1608 Wickford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Wickford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1608 Wickford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Wickford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Wickford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Wickford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Wickford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

