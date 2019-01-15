All apartments in Arlington
1604 Northlake Court
Last updated July 12 2019 at 6:42 AM

1604 Northlake Court

1604 Northlake Court · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Northlake Court, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully furnished & recently remodeled 3 bedroom home great for corporate renters that need short term leases or for buyers moving to the area & needing a place to stay while looking to purchase or build. Enjoy a peaceful backyard, with a large covered patio overlooking a serene pond with ducks & backed by a wooded lot. Kitchen has stainless appliances, double oven & open to main living space, great for entertaining. Gorgeous master suite with large jetted tub, multi-head shower, separate vanities & walk in closet. Large rooms throughout. Second living area has french doors & could be used as 4th bedroom. Easy access to I-30 makes it easy to get anywhere in the DFW. Open to custom lease with min of 90 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Northlake Court have any available units?
1604 Northlake Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Northlake Court have?
Some of 1604 Northlake Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Northlake Court currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Northlake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Northlake Court pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Northlake Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1604 Northlake Court offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Northlake Court offers parking.
Does 1604 Northlake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Northlake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Northlake Court have a pool?
No, 1604 Northlake Court does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Northlake Court have accessible units?
No, 1604 Northlake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Northlake Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Northlake Court has units with dishwashers.

