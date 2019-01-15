1604 Northlake Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully furnished & recently remodeled 3 bedroom home great for corporate renters that need short term leases or for buyers moving to the area & needing a place to stay while looking to purchase or build. Enjoy a peaceful backyard, with a large covered patio overlooking a serene pond with ducks & backed by a wooded lot. Kitchen has stainless appliances, double oven & open to main living space, great for entertaining. Gorgeous master suite with large jetted tub, multi-head shower, separate vanities & walk in closet. Large rooms throughout. Second living area has french doors & could be used as 4th bedroom. Easy access to I-30 makes it easy to get anywhere in the DFW. Open to custom lease with min of 90 days.