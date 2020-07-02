1519 Creek Bank Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated duplex in quiet area with many owner occupied homes. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, plus two living areas - one downstairs and one upstairs is move-in ready and available now. Downstairs living area has a wood burning fireplace and lots of natural light throughout the home. Upstairs living room could be an office, play room or even a 3rd bedroom. Recently painted, carpet, new flooring downstairs, granite in the kitchen are just a few of the updates. Fenced backyard, 1 car garage with extra parking for another vehicle. Apply at frontrec .com