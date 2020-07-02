All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:40 AM

1519 Creek Bank Lane

1519 Creek Bank Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1519 Creek Bank Lane, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently updated duplex in quiet area with many owner occupied homes. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, plus two living areas - one downstairs and one upstairs is move-in ready and available now. Downstairs living area has a wood burning fireplace and lots of natural light throughout the home. Upstairs living room could be an office, play room or even a 3rd bedroom. Recently painted, carpet, new flooring downstairs, granite in the kitchen are just a few of the updates. Fenced backyard, 1 car garage with extra parking for another vehicle. Apply at frontrec .com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Creek Bank Lane have any available units?
1519 Creek Bank Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 Creek Bank Lane have?
Some of 1519 Creek Bank Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Creek Bank Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Creek Bank Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Creek Bank Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1519 Creek Bank Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1519 Creek Bank Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1519 Creek Bank Lane offers parking.
Does 1519 Creek Bank Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 Creek Bank Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Creek Bank Lane have a pool?
No, 1519 Creek Bank Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Creek Bank Lane have accessible units?
No, 1519 Creek Bank Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Creek Bank Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 Creek Bank Lane has units with dishwashers.

