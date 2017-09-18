All apartments in Arlington
1514 Natches Drive
1514 Natches Drive

1514 Natches Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Natches Dr, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice updated property with new flooring, new fixtures, granite counters in kitchen, new paint. Open floorplan with big backyard and covered patio. Kitchen is fresh and has nice black appliances and wood laminate floors.

Arlington ISD
E - Amos
J - Workman
H - Sam Houston

***Discounted rent for 2-year lease term!***

To schedule a showing or apply online visit www.primepropertiesforlease.com or Call 817-431-3700.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1971

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,450.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Natches Drive have any available units?
1514 Natches Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 Natches Drive have?
Some of 1514 Natches Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Natches Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Natches Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Natches Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 Natches Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1514 Natches Drive offer parking?
No, 1514 Natches Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1514 Natches Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 Natches Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Natches Drive have a pool?
No, 1514 Natches Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Natches Drive have accessible units?
No, 1514 Natches Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Natches Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 Natches Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

