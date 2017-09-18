1514 Natches Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice updated property with new flooring, new fixtures, granite counters in kitchen, new paint. Open floorplan with big backyard and covered patio. Kitchen is fresh and has nice black appliances and wood laminate floors.



Arlington ISD

E - Amos

J - Workman

H - Sam Houston



***Discounted rent for 2-year lease term!***



To schedule a showing or apply online visit www.primepropertiesforlease.com or Call 817-431-3700.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1971



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,450.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.