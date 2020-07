Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

1512 Natches Dr, Arlington, TX is a single family home that contains 1,354 sq ft and was built in 1971. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home is for sale or rent. This is a fixer upper and need's work.

************ Have taken a Deposit on the home****************Pending Contract************

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.