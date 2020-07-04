All apartments in Arlington
1508 Dale Dr
1508 Dale Dr

1508 Dale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1508 Dale Drive, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1508 Dale Dr., Arlington - This is a 4 bedroom, 1 bath home that has been completely remodeled with all new hardware & fixtures, updated plumbing & electrical, new paint inside, all new flooring, and new cabinets and countertops in the kitchen. The property has new Central Heat & AC, a new Stove, 2 living areas, washer & dryer connections, and a nice back porch overlooking an oversized back yard.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Dale Dr have any available units?
1508 Dale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 Dale Dr have?
Some of 1508 Dale Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Dale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Dale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Dale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1508 Dale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1508 Dale Dr offer parking?
No, 1508 Dale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1508 Dale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Dale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Dale Dr have a pool?
No, 1508 Dale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1508 Dale Dr have accessible units?
No, 1508 Dale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Dale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 Dale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

