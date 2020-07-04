Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

1508 Dale Dr., Arlington - This is a 4 bedroom, 1 bath home that has been completely remodeled with all new hardware & fixtures, updated plumbing & electrical, new paint inside, all new flooring, and new cabinets and countertops in the kitchen. The property has new Central Heat & AC, a new Stove, 2 living areas, washer & dryer connections, and a nice back porch overlooking an oversized back yard.

(RLNE2671745)