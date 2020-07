Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Much sought after North Arlington neighborhood Excellent 4BR, 2.5 Bath home on large corner lot. Close to entertainment, shopping, dining, major highways & Airports. All bedrooms upstairs. Hardwood floors in formal living and dining. Open kitchen with breakfast area. 2nd living with fireplace. Up grades include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, . New elementary school will be only 2 minutes away.