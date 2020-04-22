All apartments in Arlington
1426 S West St
1426 S West St

1426 South West Street · No Longer Available
Location

1426 South West Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Heart of Arlington

Amenities

pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
2 Bed 1 Bath Home within walking distance to UTA in Arlington. Ready for immediate move in. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing, contact Brooks Murphy via text/email. To put in an Application on the property, go to https://renterswarehouse.com/tenant-resources and click on "Apply for a lease", register a Free Account, type in Ft Worth for the market and find your property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 S West St have any available units?
1426 S West St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1426 S West St currently offering any rent specials?
1426 S West St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 S West St pet-friendly?
No, 1426 S West St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1426 S West St offer parking?
No, 1426 S West St does not offer parking.
Does 1426 S West St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 S West St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 S West St have a pool?
Yes, 1426 S West St has a pool.
Does 1426 S West St have accessible units?
No, 1426 S West St does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 S West St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 S West St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1426 S West St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1426 S West St does not have units with air conditioning.

