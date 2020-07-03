All apartments in Arlington
1412 Ruth Street

1412 Ruth Street · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Ruth Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Clubview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ADORABLE and UPDATED!! In the heart of Arlington right in the entertainment district of Arlington. This one has a real classic yet modern feel to it. Split bedroom floor plan with an enormous master suite with it's own brand new private bath. Open floor plan with kitchen that opens up to the living space, with a breakfast bar, and all new appliances. Amazing wood floors throughout the home, really give this one a wonderful homey feeling. Fridge included. Large fenced yard. Come and see it!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Ruth Street have any available units?
1412 Ruth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 Ruth Street have?
Some of 1412 Ruth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Ruth Street currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Ruth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Ruth Street pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Ruth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1412 Ruth Street offer parking?
No, 1412 Ruth Street does not offer parking.
Does 1412 Ruth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Ruth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Ruth Street have a pool?
No, 1412 Ruth Street does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Ruth Street have accessible units?
No, 1412 Ruth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Ruth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Ruth Street has units with dishwashers.

