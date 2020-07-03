1412 Ruth Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

ADORABLE and UPDATED!! In the heart of Arlington right in the entertainment district of Arlington. This one has a real classic yet modern feel to it. Split bedroom floor plan with an enormous master suite with it's own brand new private bath. Open floor plan with kitchen that opens up to the living space, with a breakfast bar, and all new appliances. Amazing wood floors throughout the home, really give this one a wonderful homey feeling. Fridge included. Large fenced yard. Come and see it!!