Arlington, TX
1404 Rosewood Lane
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:26 PM

1404 Rosewood Lane

1404 Rosewood Lane
Location

1404 Rosewood Lane, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
parking
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully furnished, all utilities included minimum 30-day rental - Nice home, 4 bedrooms, 2 full bath. Nice bright living room. Has desk area with high speed internet. In a quiet neighborhood, centrally located 5 minutes to Cowboys Stadium, The Ballpark, Six Flags & Hurricane Harbor. 25 minutes to both downtown Fort Worth & downtown Dallas. 35 minutes to Texas Motor Speedway. Easy access to major highways, minutes to I-20 or I-30. Close to schools, entertainment, restaurants and shopping areas. Ready to move in-furniture, sheets, blankets, pillows, towels provided. Fully stocked Kitchen w dishes, pots & pans, silverware, coffee station, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Rosewood Lane have any available units?
1404 Rosewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Rosewood Lane have?
Some of 1404 Rosewood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Rosewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Rosewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Rosewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Rosewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1404 Rosewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Rosewood Lane offers parking.
Does 1404 Rosewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Rosewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Rosewood Lane have a pool?
No, 1404 Rosewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Rosewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1404 Rosewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Rosewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1404 Rosewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

